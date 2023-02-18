Benchmark Begins Coverage on Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX)

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a speculative buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Genelux Price Performance

Shares of GNLX stock opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. Genelux has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $7.94.

About Genelux

Genelux Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing a pipeline of next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. The Company’s most advanced product candidate, Olvi-Vec, is a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus, a stable DNA virus.

