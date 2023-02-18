Benchmark Begins Coverage on Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX)

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a speculative buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Genelux Price Performance
Shares of GNLX stock opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. Genelux has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $7.94.
About Genelux
