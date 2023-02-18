Benchmark Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $103.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $93.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $78.50 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $125.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.21, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,395. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,531,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,523,939,000 after buying an additional 886,712 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,687,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,456,705,000 after buying an additional 1,315,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,895,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,175,155,000 after buying an additional 778,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,555,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,095,399,000 after buying an additional 316,285 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,757,811,000 after buying an additional 3,358,202 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

