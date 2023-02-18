Benchmark Raises Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Price Target to $33.00

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the coal producer’s stock.

BTU has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peabody Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.75.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

BTU opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.24. Peabody Energy has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Transactions at Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The coal producer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $2.10. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 741,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $21,277,555.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,249,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 741,120 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $21,277,555.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,450,000 shares in the company, valued at $673,249,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $153,298.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,197.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,209,587 shares of company stock valued at $66,114,366. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Featured Stories

