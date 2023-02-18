Bidstack Group (OTCMKTS:FTBGF) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bidstack Group (OTCMKTS:FTBGFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Bidstack Group Stock Performance

FTBGF opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Bidstack Group has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

