Bidstack Group (OTCMKTS:FTBGF) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bidstack Group (OTCMKTS:FTBGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Bidstack Group Stock Performance
FTBGF opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Bidstack Group has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.03.
