Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Price Target Raised to $680.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $640.00 to $680.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BIO. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $661.25.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $483.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $444.68 and a 200 day moving average of $442.89. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $344.63 and a 52 week high of $651.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $730.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 129.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 15.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

