Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.00-16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.76. Biogen also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $15.00-$16.00 EPS.

BIIB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Biogen from $345.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $313.54.

Biogen stock opened at $278.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Biogen has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $311.88. The company has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.98 and its 200-day moving average is $261.39.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Biogen by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 60,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Biogen by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

