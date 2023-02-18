Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Hits Market Capitalization of $306.69 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.51 or 0.00071048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $306.69 million and $17.81 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00186445 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00054499 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002306 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

