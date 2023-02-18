Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading Up 8.4% This Week

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $1.96 million and $101.52 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00188099 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00070958 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00054451 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001216 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

