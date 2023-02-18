BitShares Reaches Market Cap of $34.96 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. BitShares has a market cap of $34.96 million and $1.36 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010411 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00007646 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004647 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001795 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.