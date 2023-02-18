Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,440,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 19,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.
In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,672,068 shares of company stock worth $69,683,744 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.52. 4,751,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,469,673. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.16. The company has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $132.93.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.59%.
Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.
