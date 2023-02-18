Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,440,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 19,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,672,068 shares of company stock worth $69,683,744 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blackstone Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 20,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $883,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Blackstone by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 31,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.52. 4,751,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,469,673. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.16. The company has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $132.93.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.