Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 90.47% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bloomin’ Brands updated its Q1 guidance to $0.85 to $0.90 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.91 to $3.00 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,093,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,668. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average is $21.92.

Bloomin’ Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloomin’ Brands

BLMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $4,655,523.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,585,610.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,842,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,417,000 after buying an additional 291,981 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,178,000 after acquiring an additional 136,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,065,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares during the period.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

