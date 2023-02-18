Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at JMP Securities

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OWL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blue Owl Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 target price on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:OWL opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of -450.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.32. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $395.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,733.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 4,251.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $63,000. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.