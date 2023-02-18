Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $138.20

Shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 138.20 ($1.68) and traded as high as GBX 142 ($1.72). Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 140.50 ($1.71), with a volume of 442,339 shares traded.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 138.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 136.13. The company has a market capitalization of £856.03 million and a P/E ratio of 400.00.

Get Bluefield Solar Income Fund alerts:

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 23.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund

In other Bluefield Solar Income Fund news, insider John Scott purchased 25,000 shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £34,500 ($41,879.10).

(Get Rating)

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.