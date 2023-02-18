Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Issues Earnings Results

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 273.24% and a negative return on equity of 73.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of BPMC stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,935. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $79.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.99.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,178,641.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blueprint Medicines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $143.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.