BMO Capital Markets Boosts Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target to C$196.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$181.00 to C$196.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CDNAF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$164.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire Price Performance

Shares of CDNAF opened at $128.82 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $155.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.78.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.