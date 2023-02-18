BMO Capital Markets Trims Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Target Price to $151.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $152.00 to $151.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.52.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $124.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.85. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,868 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 31.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,256,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,677,000 after purchasing an additional 786,647 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,752,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,337,000 after purchasing an additional 266,875 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,097,000 after purchasing an additional 197,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $202,767,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

