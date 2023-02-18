Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) is Freshford Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Freshford Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,785,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 264,558 shares during the quarter. BOX accounts for 6.8% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Freshford Capital Management LLC owned 1.25% of BOX worth $43,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $32.74. 1,232,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,565. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.08. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $34.98.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.79 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,206.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,206.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 59,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $1,733,911.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 296,919 shares of company stock worth $8,827,394. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BOX from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

