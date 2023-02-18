Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BOX from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $32.74 on Monday. BOX has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $34.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average is $29.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.05.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BOX will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $439,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,415,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,843,396.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 76,494 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $2,414,150.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,121.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $439,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,415,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,843,396.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,919 shares of company stock worth $8,827,394. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in BOX by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 325,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,120,000 after buying an additional 33,925 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in BOX by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

