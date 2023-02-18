BOX (NYSE:BOX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BOX from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

BOX Stock Performance

BOX stock opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. BOX has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.64, a PEG ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BOX will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $120,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 146,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,662.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $120,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 146,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,662.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $439,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,415,904 shares in the company, valued at $47,843,396.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,394 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Further Reading

