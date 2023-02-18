Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Short Interest Down 6.5% in January

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 4,650,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 901,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

BYD stock opened at $66.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.74. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $922.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 10.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 190,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $11,191,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,543,927 shares in the company, valued at $856,637,300.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 190,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $11,191,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,543,927 shares in the company, valued at $856,637,300.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $976,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,211,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 751,270 shares of company stock worth $47,166,966 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9,520.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 20,983.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.