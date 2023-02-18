Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BHFAL opened at $24.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.84. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $26.40.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.