Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ BHFAL opened at $24.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.84. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $26.40.
About Brighthouse Financial
