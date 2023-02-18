Brokerages Set Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) PT at $2.50

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays raised shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BRF by 2,443.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,670,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,910 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 27,582.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,847,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 3,833,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 132.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after buying an additional 2,961,528 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,084,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 421.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,018,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 1,631,857 shares during the last quarter. 8.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF Stock Performance

BRF Company Profile

NYSE:BRFS opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. BRF has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $4.13.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

