Brokerages Set Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Price Target at C$89.71

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$89.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$92.50 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$115.00 to C$110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$88.00 to C$83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Cogeco Communications Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$74.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$72.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$74.39. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$62.35 and a 52-week high of C$114.66.

Cogeco Communications Dividend Announcement

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported C$2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.33 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$762.30 million during the quarter. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 14.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 9.6339523 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.776 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.48%.

About Cogeco Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.