Brokerages Set Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Price Target at $22.39

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.39.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPNG. Mizuho cut their price target on Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays started coverage on Coupang in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Coupang in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.38 and a beta of 1.34. Coupang has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $27.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupang

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $647,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,156,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,893,640.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 200,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $3,652,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,651,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,104,205.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $647,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 426,156,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,883,893,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $657,152,335. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at $4,781,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Coupang by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 124,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.