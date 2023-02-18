Brokerages Set Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Target Price at $150.50

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.50.

J has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $121.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.44. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jacobs Solutions has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.36%.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 621,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,332 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,235 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.