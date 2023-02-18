Brokerages Set Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) PT at $50.60

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WRDLY shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Worldline in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a €63.00 ($67.74) price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Worldline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

WRDLY opened at $22.04 on Monday. Worldline has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $28.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.72.

Worldline SA is engaged in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

