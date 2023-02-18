Brown Advisory Inc. Has $17.40 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,633,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,279,276,000 after acquiring an additional 96,567 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,960,000 after acquiring an additional 41,209 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,473,434 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $715,807,000 after acquiring an additional 49,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,261,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $559,988,000 after acquiring an additional 19,773 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $595.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $645.31. The stock has a market cap of $248.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $577.00 and its 200 day moving average is $526.51.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

