Brown Advisory Inc. Has $22.65 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $22,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.92.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.96 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.