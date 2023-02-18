Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2023

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKRGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the medical research company on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Bruker has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bruker has a payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bruker to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.73. The company had a trading volume of 445,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,607. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. Bruker has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $76.81.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bruker news, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $1,323,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,964,645.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $62,867.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $1,323,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,645.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 19.9% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Bruker to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Bruker in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.