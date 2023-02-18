Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the medical research company on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Bruker has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bruker has a payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bruker to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.73. The company had a trading volume of 445,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,607. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. Bruker has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $76.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bruker news, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $1,323,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,964,645.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $62,867.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $1,323,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,645.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 19.9% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Bruker to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Bruker in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

