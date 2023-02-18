BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.76

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.76 and traded as high as C$3.83. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$3.80, with a volume of 122,619 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.65 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$327.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.62.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

