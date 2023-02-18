C2X 24 Hour Volume Reaches $753.51 (CTX)

C2X (CTX) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. C2X has a market capitalization of $46.61 million and approximately $753.51 worth of C2X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, C2X has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One C2X token can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00002231 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

C2X Profile

C2X’s genesis date was February 8th, 2022. C2X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,729,247 tokens. The official website for C2X is c2x.world. C2X’s official message board is c2x.medium.com. C2X’s official Twitter account is @c2x_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

C2X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is “CTX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as C2X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade C2X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy C2X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

