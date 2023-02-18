CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.25.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAE. Desjardins upped their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CAE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
CAE Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of CAE opened at $23.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.92. CAE has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
CAE Company Profile
CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.
