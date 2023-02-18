CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAE. Desjardins upped their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CAE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

CAE Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CAE opened at $23.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.92. CAE has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CAE Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in CAE by 698.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CAE by 135.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CAE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in CAE by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CAE by 16.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

