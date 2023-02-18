Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Given New $30.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CAMT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camtek from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Camtek to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday.

Camtek stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. Camtek has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Camtek had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $81.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Camtek by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Camtek by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Camtek by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Camtek by 5,555.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

