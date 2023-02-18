CannabisCoin Price Tops $0.0062 on Top Exchanges (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 18th. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $475,449.41 and approximately $2.38 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware. CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

