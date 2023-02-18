Cannara Biotech (OTCMKTS:CNBTF) Trading 11.5% Higher

Shares of Cannara Biotech (OTCMKTS:CNBTF – Get Rating) traded up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. 3,778 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 33,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Cannara Biotech Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09.

