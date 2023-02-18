Cartesi (CTSI) Hits Market Cap of $109.41 Million

Cartesi (CTSI) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. Cartesi has a market cap of $109.41 million and $5.92 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cartesi token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000680 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,107,666 tokens. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io.

Buying and Selling Cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain.The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

