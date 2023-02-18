Casper (CSPR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $420.55 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0391 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $420.55 million and $7.85 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Casper has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,510,529,416 coins and its circulating supply is 10,757,288,994 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,508,956,559 with 10,755,819,063 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03908449 USD and is up 3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $9,215,244.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

