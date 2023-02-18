Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on March 9th

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Cathay General Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years. Cathay General Bancorp has a payout ratio of 25.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to earn $5.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Cathay General Bancorp stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.84. 279,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,645. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $48.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.06). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CATY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $432,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,251,803.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

