Cedar Fair Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 8,809 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 6,060% compared to the average volume of 143 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FUN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Stock Down 0.1 %

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

NYSE:FUN opened at $44.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.47. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $58.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is currently 25.48%.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

