Celer Network (CELR) Hits Market Capitalization of $153.27 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a total market cap of $153.27 million and $11.77 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

