Cenovus Energy Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$24.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$25.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.16. The firm has a market cap of C$47.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.39. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$18.19 and a twelve month high of C$31.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus stock” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.64.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.