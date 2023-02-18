Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Position Decreased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of Centene by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Centene by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 63,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 31,222 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Centene by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Centene by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 794,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,793,000 after purchasing an additional 156,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Centene by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $73.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $68.73 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CNC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.