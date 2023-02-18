CenterBook Partners LP Boosts Stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 261.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 28,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 20,579 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,752,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,069,000 after buying an additional 135,797 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 8,737 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 568,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.61 per share, for a total transaction of $42,997,970.41. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,749,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,785,670.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 2,219,532 shares of company stock worth $158,910,530 in the last ninety days. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $88.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.71. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HHC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Featured Stories

