CenterBook Partners LP Cuts Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,408 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,147,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $211.83 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $371.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.55.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $493,441. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

