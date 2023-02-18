CenterBook Partners LP Cuts Stock Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lindsay by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lindsay by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Lindsay by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Lindsay by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Lindsay by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Lindsay Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:LNN opened at $157.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.61. Lindsay Co. has a 1 year low of $116.77 and a 1 year high of $183.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.10 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

