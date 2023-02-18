CenterBook Partners LP Has $476,000 Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,260 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,460,000 after purchasing an additional 249,882 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,822,000 after acquiring an additional 84,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,563,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,621,000 after acquiring an additional 52,005 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.1% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 897,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,352,000 after acquiring an additional 35,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,679,000 after acquiring an additional 20,202 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

MTSI opened at $67.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 7.74. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $72.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.42 and its 200 day moving average is $61.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Northland Securities cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Craig Hallum cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $2,366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,925,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $2,366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,925,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $6,841,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,015.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,813 shares of company stock worth $27,667,033 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

