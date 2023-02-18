CenterBook Partners LP Has $515,000 Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 226.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after buying an additional 183,002 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 828.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 282,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 251,825 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 406,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 25,352 shares in the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $39,410,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,244,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $25.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.88. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $61.44. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.70, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ZI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $28,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,350,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,000,000 shares of company stock worth $81,980,000 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

