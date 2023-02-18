CenterBook Partners LP Has $546,000 Stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Adient were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adient in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Adient by 45.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 24,213 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Adient by 11.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adient by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,197,000 after purchasing an additional 167,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Adient in the first quarter valued at $2,433,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adient alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.11.

Adient Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.25 and a beta of 2.76. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $49.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.29.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adient

In other Adient news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $2,016,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,757 shares in the company, valued at $24,914,139.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $168,087.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,757 shares in the company, valued at $24,914,139.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,652 shares of company stock worth $2,277,197 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adient Profile

(Get Rating)

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.