CenterBook Partners LP Sells 10,633 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

CenterBook Partners LP cut its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,633 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.09% of ScanSource worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in ScanSource by 14.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in ScanSource by 53.3% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 334,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 116,457 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in ScanSource during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in ScanSource by 191.3% during the third quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 61,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 40,695 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in ScanSource by 8.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 243,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 19,670 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource Price Performance

SCSC stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $41.01. The firm has a market cap of $811.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCSC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ScanSource from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About ScanSource

(Get Rating)

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.