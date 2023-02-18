CenterBook Partners LP Sells 2,179 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 576.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $122,967.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,707,289,622.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $122,967.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,707,289,622.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,563 shares of company stock valued at $9,482,608 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $165.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 589.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.00. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.14.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

